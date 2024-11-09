Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 10,543 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,971.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 64.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

