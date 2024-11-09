Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 10,543 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,971.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 64.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

