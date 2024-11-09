Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,268. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FRP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in FRP by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

