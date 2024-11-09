Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HIMS opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 273,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,232,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

