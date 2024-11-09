Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CAO Sells 916 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAR opened at $280.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.27 and a 52-week high of $282.80.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.