Insider Selling: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) EVP Sells 426 Shares of Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Sousa sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $23,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,252 shares in the company, valued at $233,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $64.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

