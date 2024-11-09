Insider Selling: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PJT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 179,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $163.54.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PJT Partners by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

