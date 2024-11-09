Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells 105,875 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 22,529,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

