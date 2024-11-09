Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells 105,875 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of HOOD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 22,529,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $30.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
