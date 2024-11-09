Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:S traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,263. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

