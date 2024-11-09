Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $280,250.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $276,750.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.02 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 250.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 199,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

