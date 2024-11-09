International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Senior Officer Curtis White Purchases 2,000 Shares

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Curtis White purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.24 per share, with a total value of C$30,480.00.
International Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %
International Petroleum stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.93. International Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
