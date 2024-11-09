Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $536.45 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.49 and a 1 year high of $538.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

