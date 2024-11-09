Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Trimmed by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $123.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
