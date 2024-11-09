Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.27 and last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 2991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.