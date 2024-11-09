Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 16.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $184.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.