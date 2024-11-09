Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 16.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $184.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.