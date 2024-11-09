Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.11 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 5075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,207,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

