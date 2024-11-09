Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 2152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $856.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.