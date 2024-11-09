iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -4.910–4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$710.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.91)-($4.60) EPS.

iRobot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. iRobot has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on iRobot

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.