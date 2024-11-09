IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE IRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

