iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5,651.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,071 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. 56,756,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,157,348. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

