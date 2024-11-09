iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after buying an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

TLT stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.