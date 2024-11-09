iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

