iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,076,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,841,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

