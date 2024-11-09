iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.33 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 53722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $471,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

