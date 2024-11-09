iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.77 and last traded at $123.27, with a volume of 519130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,567,000.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

