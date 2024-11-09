iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 8.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $128,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

