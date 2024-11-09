iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.59 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,922,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

