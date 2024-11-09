iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.59 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a support level?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.