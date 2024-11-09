iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $121.15, with a volume of 39515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

