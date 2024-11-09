iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 2106979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.