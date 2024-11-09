iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Able Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.7% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,554.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

