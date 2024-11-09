iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.58 and last traded at $304.51, with a volume of 160456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,133,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

