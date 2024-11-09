iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.