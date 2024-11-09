Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.99 and last traded at $146.99, with a volume of 1095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

