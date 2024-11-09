Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.25 million.

