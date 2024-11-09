JB Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

