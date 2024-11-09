Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.98 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.87). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 27,375 shares changing hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 69.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.87. The company has a market capitalization of £21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.63 and a beta of 0.96.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

