JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.10. 2,392,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,334. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,256,870. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,031 shares of company stock worth $3,618,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after acquiring an additional 523,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after buying an additional 561,897 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 1,617,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in JFrog by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

