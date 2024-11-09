J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.38 and last traded at $178.38, with a volume of 6761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.63.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 130.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,488,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after buying an additional 89,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,544,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.