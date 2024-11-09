Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $84.62 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

