Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

