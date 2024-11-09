JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMOM opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

