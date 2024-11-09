JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.26 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 459 ($5.98). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.86), with a volume of 358,738 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

