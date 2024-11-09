Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 980,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

