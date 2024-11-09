KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get KBR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. KBR has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $71.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.