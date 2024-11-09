Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on SouthState from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. 423,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.66. SouthState has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SouthState by 53.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in SouthState by 16.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

