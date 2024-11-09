Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Kelly Services Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.