Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP cut its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,115,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 741,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kemper by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

