Kerusso Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

