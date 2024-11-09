KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

