KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Angela G. Mago Sells 15,011 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

