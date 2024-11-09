Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

